Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Announces $0.96 Dividend

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.9568 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

NPIFF stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.97. Northland Power has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $41.06.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NPIFF shares. CIBC reduced their target price on Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Northland Power from C$48.25 to C$47.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.95.

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

