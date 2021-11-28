Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up 1.7% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $16,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC opened at $353.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $369.43 and a 200-day moving average of $366.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.07%.

In related news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.15.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

