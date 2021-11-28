Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NOC opened at $353.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $408.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $369.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.15.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.