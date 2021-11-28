NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Stock Position Decreased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,614 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $14,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NorthWestern by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in NorthWestern by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in NorthWestern by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in NorthWestern by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern stock opened at $55.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.47. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $53.16 and a 12-month high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $325.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.03%.

Several research firms have commented on NWE. Barclays cut shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $185,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

