Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.80

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 342186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39.

Novonix Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NVNXF)

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. The company operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

