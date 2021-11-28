NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Short Interest Update

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NSK stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average is $15.50. NSK has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get NSK alerts:

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). NSK had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 3.62%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

About NSK

NSK Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, automotive products, precision machinery, and mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, and Others. The Industrial Machinery segment produces and sells industrial machinery bearings, ball screws, and linear guides.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.