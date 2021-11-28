NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Short Interest Update

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NSK stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average is $15.50. NSK has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). NSK had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 3.62%.
About NSK
NSK Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, automotive products, precision machinery, and mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, and Others. The Industrial Machinery segment produces and sells industrial machinery bearings, ball screws, and linear guides.
Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.