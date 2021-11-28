Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 193.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 259,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,870 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $9,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,178,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,016,000 after buying an additional 1,159,346 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,491,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,460,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 277.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,292,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,855,000 after buying an additional 2,421,526 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 25.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,874,000 after buying an additional 593,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 7.1% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,882,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,940,000 after buying an additional 124,040 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTNX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 60,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $2,278,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 43,632 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $1,617,001.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 173,044 shares of company stock worth $6,792,459 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTNX stock opened at $34.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.63. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.21.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.83 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

