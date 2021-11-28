Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuvalent Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NUVL. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Nuvalent stock opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.90. Nuvalent has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $40.82.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Research analysts anticipate that Nuvalent will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,140,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,302,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,155,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,174,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,290,000. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

