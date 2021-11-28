Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 136,127 Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 136,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Metromile as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Metromile by 27.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Metromile during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Metromile during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Metromile during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Metromile by 28.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

MILE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Metromile from $6.00 to $3.27 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Metromile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of MILE opened at $2.70 on Friday. Metromile, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.00.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts expect that Metromile, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Friedberg sold 2,500,000 shares of Metromile stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $6,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

