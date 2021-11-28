Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 449,911 Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 449,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $533,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 449.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,628,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 1,332,456 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 26.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 12,746 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 254.8% during the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 84.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after buying an additional 1,072,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

LCTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 1st. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of LCTX opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $335.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 1.70. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $3.13.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.56 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 339.99% and a negative return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.