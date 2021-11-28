Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ON24 were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ON24 alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on ONTF shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ON24 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

NYSE:ONTF opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.09. ON24, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $81.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.06.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $49.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. ON24 had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sharat Sharan acquired 14,700 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $249,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 43,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $739,108.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 322,167 shares of company stock worth $6,335,248.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF).

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.