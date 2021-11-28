Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 5,654 Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) by 13.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STXB. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,108,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,498,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 330.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 52,007 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 153,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 51,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 43,825 shares during the last quarter. 39.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of STXB opened at $27.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.78. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $30.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 30.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.53%.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

