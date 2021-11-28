Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Viant Technology worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DSP. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,379,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Viant Technology by 1,326.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after buying an additional 993,206 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Viant Technology by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 347,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after buying an additional 188,725 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,503,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,259,000 after purchasing an additional 107,668 shares during the last quarter. 19.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSP stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Viant Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $609.84 million and a P/E ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.42.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 1.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viant Technology Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $230,234.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 416,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DSP shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

