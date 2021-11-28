Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,537 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cytosorbents were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $4.75 on Friday. Cytosorbents Co. has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56. The company has a market cap of $206.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.24.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 35.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTSO has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cytosorbents from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Sunday, October 10th.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

