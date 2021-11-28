Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the October 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NYSE NUO traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $15.85. 8,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,700. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.
