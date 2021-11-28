Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the October 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE NUO traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $15.85. 8,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,700. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUO. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 309,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 42,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

