Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 91.1% from the October 31st total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,471. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the second quarter worth about $196,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 16.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the third quarter worth about $201,000.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

