NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 1,622.3% from the October 31st total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NUZE stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.64. NuZee has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUZE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuZee in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuZee in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuZee by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 26,973 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuZee in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuZee in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

NuZee, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, and distribution of beverage products. It operates under Twin Peaks, Pine Ranch, and Coffee Blenders brands. The company was founded on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

