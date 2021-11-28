NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Position Cut by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NVR were worth $215,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in NVR by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 174,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $865,389,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NVR by 3.7% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $589,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NVR by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,462,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NVR by 13.8% in the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in NVR by 6.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,399.00.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4,860.00 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $5,291.10 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,875.20 and a one year high of $5,364.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5,007.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4,990.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.18.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $65.11 EPS. NVR’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

