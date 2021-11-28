Nyzo (NYZO) Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Nyzo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nyzo has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Nyzo has a total market cap of $4.45 million and approximately $80,355.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Nyzo

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

