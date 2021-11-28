Obsidian Energy (OBELF) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS: OBELF) is one of 269 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Obsidian Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Obsidian Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obsidian Energy 99.13% 78.07% 35.32% Obsidian Energy Competitors -31.94% -50.04% 5.42%

This table compares Obsidian Energy and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Obsidian Energy $220.00 million -$576.07 million 0.85 Obsidian Energy Competitors $5.42 billion -$629.31 million -3.85

Obsidian Energy’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Obsidian Energy. Obsidian Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Obsidian Energy and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obsidian Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Obsidian Energy Competitors 2133 10673 15417 541 2.50

Obsidian Energy presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 111.86%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 21.43%. Given Obsidian Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Obsidian Energy is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obsidian Energy’s competitors have a beta of 0.63, indicating that their average share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Obsidian Energy beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Viking, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

