Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.90.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other Ocugen news, Director Uday Kompella sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $1,682,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $940,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 921,759 shares of company stock worth $9,985,432 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 278.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,938,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,899,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 115.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 28.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,387,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,356,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,101,000 after acquiring an additional 173,982 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the second quarter valued at about $19,599,000. 28.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OCGN stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.97. Ocugen has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ocugen will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

