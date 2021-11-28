Oddz (ODDZ) Trading Down 8.2% Over Last Week

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. During the last week, Oddz has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. Oddz has a total market cap of $15.01 million and $280,967.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000765 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00061243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00074372 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.06 or 0.00100103 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,001.58 or 0.07409049 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,788.34 or 0.99590874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

