Old Point Financial Co. (OPOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Old Point Financial has raised its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ OPOF opened at $22.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.14 million, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62. Old Point Financial has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $26.26.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Old Point Financial will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPOF. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 52.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 36.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It also involves in service bank, which offers financial services, from free checking and commercial services to home equity products. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

