Opacity Achieves Market Cap of $30.89 Million (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 28th. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Opacity coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000698 BTC on popular exchanges. Opacity has a market capitalization of $30.89 million and $1.12 million worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Opacity

Opacity (OPCT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

