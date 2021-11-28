Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Short Interest Up 233.2% in November

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a growth of 233.2% from the October 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Opawica Explorations stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.30. 8,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,176. Opawica Explorations has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.54.

Opawica Explorations Company Profile

Opawica Explorations, Inc is a junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. Its projects include Arrowhead, Bazooka East, Bazooka West, TKL Teck, and McWatters Property. The company was founded on September 17, 1975 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

