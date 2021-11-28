Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Short Interest Up 233.2% in November

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a growth of 233.2% from the October 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Opawica Explorations stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.30. 8,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,176. Opawica Explorations has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.54.
Opawica Explorations Company Profile
