OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Holdings Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) by 502.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,353 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.23% of OpGen worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPGN opened at $1.58 on Friday. OpGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. OpGen had a negative net margin of 829.32% and a negative return on equity of 81.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OpGen, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of OpGen in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of OpGen in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock.

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

