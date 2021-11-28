Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, a growth of 347.9% from the October 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,212,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS OPTI remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 55,227,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,701,432. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. Optec International has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44.
Optec International Company Profile
