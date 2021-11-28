Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, a growth of 347.9% from the October 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,212,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS OPTI remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 55,227,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,701,432. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. Optec International has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44.

Optec International Company Profile

Optec International, Inc is a worldwide distributor of the OPTEC Fuel Maximizer and third-generation OPTIMUM LED lighting solutions. It provides green technologies for continued reduction of fossil fuel usage and greenhouse gas emissions. The company was founded on June 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

