Orbs (ORBS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10.18 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $263.83 million and approximately $10.18 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00043046 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008822 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.81 or 0.00232849 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00087772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs (CRYPTO:ORBS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

