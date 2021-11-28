Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend by 53.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of 82.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.3%.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Shares of ORC stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $773.55 million, a PE ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 14,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 101,509 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 23,753 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 252,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 99,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORC. Jonestrading upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.