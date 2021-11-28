O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $645.27.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $635.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $630.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $594.89. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $669.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,458 shares of company stock worth $15,875,896. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

