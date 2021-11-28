OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in OrganiGram were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 44.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 46,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 391.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 421,791 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the first quarter worth $1,144,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OGI opened at $2.16 on Friday. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.18.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OGI. CIBC cut their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OrganiGram presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.04.

