OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

OGI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrganiGram from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.04.

NASDAQ OGI opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $6.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of OrganiGram by 1,713.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 700,795 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,193,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 391.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 421,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 931.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 447,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 404,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

