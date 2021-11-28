OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
OGI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrganiGram from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.04.
NASDAQ OGI opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $6.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.18.
OrganiGram Company Profile
