Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,724 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of AutoZone worth $21,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 23.3% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1,050.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.6% during the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,711.35.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,814.18 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,085.85 and a 12-month high of $1,941.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,772.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,614.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $30.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.73 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

