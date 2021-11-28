Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 27,755 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 17.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 182,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,755 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $25,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 4,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $115.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.19. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

