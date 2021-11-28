Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 307,609 Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 901,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,609 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.66% of 21Vianet Group worth $15,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNET. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 51.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1,061.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. HSBC raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET opened at $11.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.06. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

