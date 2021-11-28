Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $51.74 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.7% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $51,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $2,093,062.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,571,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,388,274 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,081.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 350.14, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $953.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $766.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Roth Capital upped their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tesla from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $754.40.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.