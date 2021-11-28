Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Bought by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.70.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,961.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG opened at $133.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.06. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $127.06 and a 12-month high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

