PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Shares Sold by Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,492 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,873 shares during the quarter. PAR Technology comprises 3.1% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. owned about 0.42% of PAR Technology worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PAR Technology by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PAR Technology by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PAR Technology by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PAR Technology by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

Shares of PAR opened at $55.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.84. PAR Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $52.99 and a 52 week high of $90.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.08 and a 200-day moving average of $64.72.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $77.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.69 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 24.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

