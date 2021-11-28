Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.99 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.06.

