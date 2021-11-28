Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 12,096 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 246,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,096 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $11,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,287,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,493,000 after acquiring an additional 453,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,930,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $793,712,000 after acquiring an additional 63,026 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,103,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,588,000 after acquiring an additional 58,045 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,810,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,867,000 after acquiring an additional 39,708 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,785,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,719,000 after acquiring an additional 299,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

NNN opened at $45.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.44 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.85.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.22%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NNN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.