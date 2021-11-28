Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 4,051 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $12,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 16,059 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 109,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 65,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SNX opened at $107.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.84 and its 200 day moving average is $117.54. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.71 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 2.10%. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 8.49%.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $164,559.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,324,406.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,857 shares of company stock worth $540,253 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital raised their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

About SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

