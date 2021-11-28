Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys New Shares in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 73,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,781,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Concentrix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNXC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNXC opened at $172.63 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $191.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion and a PE ratio of 26.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.17%.

In related news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total value of $548,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $1,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,207,170 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

CNXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Concentrix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

