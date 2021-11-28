Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $11.25 Million Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 316,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,933 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $11,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 244.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $3,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,179,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,525,239.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $3,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 521,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,016,881 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day moving average of $37.47. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.61.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

