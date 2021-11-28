Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $11.44 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 847,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,361 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 1.60% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $11,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQI. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after buying an additional 58,234 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 46,128 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 41,732 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 275,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 22,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.44. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $13.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0509 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

