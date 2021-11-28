Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 4,841 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,587 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,841 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $11,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $1,014,130.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,302 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $433,765.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,953.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,792 shares of company stock worth $11,820,051 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $271.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.44. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $283.49.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

