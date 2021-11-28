PARSIQ (PRQ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.60 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001297 BTC on popular exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $99.08 million and $1.60 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 133,293,483 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

