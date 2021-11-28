Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of PRTY opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. Party City Holdco has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $682.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 3.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average of $7.96.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 69.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Party City Holdco will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director Steven J. Collins purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $26,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,690.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Creekmuir acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Party City Holdco by 421.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 17,144 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 0.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,983,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,084,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

