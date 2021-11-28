Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.60

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.60 and traded as high as $15.55. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 10,320 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Patriot National Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.15 million, a PE ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Patriot National Bancorp by 31.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Patriot National Bancorp by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Patriot National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $406,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Patriot National Bancorp by 44.7% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 145,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 44,965 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Patriot National Bancorp by 36.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 253,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 67,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNBK)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, offers consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, government, non-profit entities, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The firm’s deposit products include checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

