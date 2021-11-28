Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Headlam Group (LON:HEAD)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:HEAD opened at GBX 447 ($5.84) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 476.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 482.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £381.22 million and a P/E ratio of 20.23. Headlam Group has a 12-month low of GBX 336 ($4.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 538 ($7.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a GBX 5.80 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Headlam Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. Headlam Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.09%.

In related news, insider Simon King acquired 5,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 461 ($6.02) per share, for a total transaction of £24,866.34 ($32,488.03). Also, insider Stephen Bird acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.05) per share, for a total transaction of £23,150 ($30,245.62). Insiders purchased a total of 20,272 shares of company stock worth $9,780,146 in the last quarter.

Headlam Group Company Profile

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local authorities.

