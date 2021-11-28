Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 35,353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,112,042 shares.The stock last traded at $29.96 and had previously closed at $31.23.

PBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.91, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.1685 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently -845.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth $57,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 63,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 55,119 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 171.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 22,365 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 183,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

